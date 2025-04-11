Left Menu

Jaishankar Highlights Tech-Driven Shift in Global Dynamics at Carnegie Summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at the Carnegie Global Tech Summit 2025, emphasized the significant shift in US global engagement, tied to technology and its role in the MAGA agenda. He also noted China's technological advancements and discussed global geopolitical tensions involving the US, China, and Europe.

Updated: 11-04-2025 10:53 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Image: YouTube@ANI News). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Carnegie Global Tech Summit 2025, highlighting a major transformation in the US's approach to international relations over the past year. He linked this change to the technology sector's pivotal role in fulfilling President Donald Trump's MAGA (Make America Great Again) agenda.

Jaishankar pointed out that the United States significantly influences global technological advancements and emphasized how recent shifts in the US extend beyond merely economic concerns, impacting industries worldwide. He noted that understanding the synergy between technology and the MAGA movement is crucial.

He also remarked on China's parallel technological progression and described the current geopolitical climate as strained, with Europe no longer maintaining its advantageous triangulation with the US, Russia, and China. The minister humorously touched upon technology and tariffs as focal points of the summit, reflecting on global changes over the past year. He endorsed 'Sambhavna' (possibilities) as an apt theme for the discussions.

