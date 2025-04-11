Nepal's Royalist Leader Durga Prasai Arrested Over Violent Protests

Nepal Police have arrested Durga Prasai, a controversial businessman and royalist leader, for his alleged role in orchestrating violent protests on March 28 in Kathmandu. The protests resulted in two deaths. Prasai, who had fled the country, was captured near the Nepal-India border in Kakarbhitta.

A statement from the Nepal Police confirmed that Prasai and his bodyguard have been detained and transported to Kathmandu. Following their capture, the duo was held at the District Police Office in Bhadrapur and are en route to the capital. Upon arrival at Tribhuvan International Airport, Prasai is set to be transferred to the District Police Complex and then to the Bhadrakali custody facility.

Police authorities plan to present Prasai at the District Court to request an extension of his remand through the District Public Prosecutor's Office. He faces charges of crimes against the state, akin to those previously brought against political figures such as Rabindra Mishra and Dhawal Shamsher Rana. The charges are linked to a royalist protest led by Prasai and Nawaraj Subedi, causing an estimated NRs 460 million in damages.

As the situation unfolds, the Nepal Royalist Party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), has proposed a new political framework. They are set to launch a central protest, advocating for a system accommodating the monarchy. Speaking at a rally, party president Rajendra Lingden called for an agreement among political forces for the country's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)