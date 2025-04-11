Left Menu

Chhabra Highlights Strategic Tech Cooperation at Carnegie Summit

Tarun Chhabra, at the Carnegie Global Tech Summit, discussed the strategic alignment between the US and India in technological and defense cooperation. He emphasized challenges in AI regulation, the importance of supply chain security, and the potential of open-source AI models, while noting China's strategic concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 16:52 IST
Chhabra Highlights Strategic Tech Cooperation at Carnegie Summit
Tarun Chhabra, former Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for Technology and National Security in the United States. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • United States

At the Carnegie Global Tech Summit, former Deputy Assistant to the US President, Tarun Chhabra, highlighted the strategic significance of US-India technological cooperation. Chhabra reflected on the shared strategic outlook between Washington and New Delhi, particularly emphasizing concerns around supply chains and the technological rise of China.

Chhabra underscored the importance of strategic alignment in shaping technological and defense cooperation. He noted the role of diffusion rules in critical sectors such as biotechnology, stressing that the strategic context was crucial in bilateral decisions. Emerging regulatory challenges in AI hardware supply chains, especially concerning sensitive technologies, were also discussed.

Addressing regional dynamics, Chhabra pointed out that some nations adopt AI strategies similar to China's model, raising fresh policy challenges. He clarified that these concerns did not extend to India, which is seen as a potential global chip hub. He defended US actions restricting China's access to semiconductor technology, citing their strategic value.

Chhabra expressed cautious optimism regarding open-source AI models, acknowledging potential security risks. He highlighted Meta's Llama model while discussing broader security concerns. Additionally, he recognized rising interest in high-tech sectors beyond AI, including civil nuclear and bio pharmaceuticals, noting promising opportunities in space-related cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

