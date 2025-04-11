The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) is urging a global probe into Chinese Communist Party (CCP) penetration of Uyghur diaspora groups, following the arrest of World Uyghur Congress co-founder Dilshat Reshit on espionage charges. A Swedish court confirmed his arrest, suspecting him of spying for Chinese intelligence.

Salih Hudayar, ETGE's Foreign Affairs and Security Minister, describes this as 'political warfare,' pointing out Beijing's longstanding efforts to undermine Uyghur advocacy. The ETGE contends this is part of a CCP strategy involving entities like the MSS and UFWD to suppress Uyghur communities worldwide through infiltration and manipulation.

The ETGE warns that such infiltration dilutes Uyghur advocacy, shifting its demands from national independence to moderate calls that align with CCP's narratives. They pledge cooperation with democratic nations to expose and dismantle Chinese influence operations threatening East Turkistani communities globally.

Since 1990, international reports increasingly label China's actions in East Turkistan as genocide, citing mass detentions, forced sterilisations, and severe repression of Uyghurs. The ETGE stresses these policies violate human rights and perpetuate ongoing persecution of the Uyghur people.

(With inputs from agencies.)