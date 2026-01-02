Left Menu

Web of Deceit: Unveiling the Mewat Espionage and Terror Funding Network

The Haryana Police's Special Investigation Team has arrested Sandeep alias Sunny in a case of Pakistani espionage and terror funding. Sunny's arrest is part of a broader investigation involving a drug-terror network linked to Rizwan, the prime accused, and is suspected of transacting funds through hawala.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 02-01-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 20:03 IST
The Special Investigation Team of Haryana Police has made a significant arrest in a high-profile case revolving around Pakistani espionage and terror funding. A man identified as Sandeep, also known as Sunny, was apprehended from Sangrur, Punjab, for his alleged involvement in the network.

During interrogation, the accused revealed a transaction of Rs 50,000 with Rizwan, touted as the kingpin of the network. Rizwan was arrested last November, accused of collaborating with foreign drug dealers and espionage activities. The police also targeted Sunny's family, who have multiple cases under the NDPS Act.

The terror-funding network reportedly has deep connections with Punjab's Pathankot and uses hawala for laundering drug money. As investigations unravel more layers, police have apprehended additional suspects across Punjab and Haryana, striving to dismantle the network.

