Left Menu

Dutch MP's Motion Challenges China's 'Xinjiang' Narrative

The East Turkistan Government in Exile supports Dutch MP Stephan Van Baarle's motion to rename 'Xinjiang' as East Turkistan. The Dutch Parliament's courage is praised, highlighting the importance of truth and justice. Other nations are urged to recognize the Uyghur plight and act against China's colonial practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 15:43 IST
Dutch MP's Motion Challenges China's 'Xinjiang' Narrative
Representative Image (Image: X@ETExileGov). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has applauded the introduction of a motion by Dutch MP Stephan Van Baarle in the Netherlands' House of Representatives, aimed at recognizing the region known as Xinjiang by its historical name, East Turkistan. According to an ETGE release, Van Baarle's motion calls on the Dutch government to adopt this terminology, challenging China's portrayal of the region.

The motion highlights the imposition of the term 'Xinjiang' by Beijing as a colonial tool to suppress the identity of Uyghurs and other Turkic communities. The ETGE emphasizes that this initiative is crucial in countering China's narrative and advocating for the acknowledgment of East Turkistan's true national identity. The government's release praises Van Baarle's integrity and urges the swift approval of the motion by the Dutch Parliament, deeming it a matter of truth, justice, and historical integrity.

Dr. Mamtimin Ala, President of the ETGE, has characterized the Dutch Parliament's bold move as a moral and political act during a time of widespread international inaction. The release calls for other governments to follow suit in recognizing the Uyghur crisis and condemning China's ongoing human rights violations, such as genocide, forced labor, and cultural destruction, linked to the occupation of East Turkistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

 Egypt
2
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

 Australia
3
UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

UK Government Intervenes to Save British Steel's Scunthorpe Plant

 United Kingdom
4
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025