Dutch MP's Motion Challenges China's 'Xinjiang' Narrative

The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has applauded the introduction of a motion by Dutch MP Stephan Van Baarle in the Netherlands' House of Representatives, aimed at recognizing the region known as Xinjiang by its historical name, East Turkistan. According to an ETGE release, Van Baarle's motion calls on the Dutch government to adopt this terminology, challenging China's portrayal of the region.

The motion highlights the imposition of the term 'Xinjiang' by Beijing as a colonial tool to suppress the identity of Uyghurs and other Turkic communities. The ETGE emphasizes that this initiative is crucial in countering China's narrative and advocating for the acknowledgment of East Turkistan's true national identity. The government's release praises Van Baarle's integrity and urges the swift approval of the motion by the Dutch Parliament, deeming it a matter of truth, justice, and historical integrity.

Dr. Mamtimin Ala, President of the ETGE, has characterized the Dutch Parliament's bold move as a moral and political act during a time of widespread international inaction. The release calls for other governments to follow suit in recognizing the Uyghur crisis and condemning China's ongoing human rights violations, such as genocide, forced labor, and cultural destruction, linked to the occupation of East Turkistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)