EU Launches €1.6 Billion Support Programme for Palestinian Recovery

The European Union has announced a robust €1.6 billion support programme aimed at aiding Palestinian recovery and resilience. This initiative was launched during the inaugural High-Level Political Dialogue between the EU and the Palestinian Authority, set to run from 2025 to 2027.

The European Commission confirmed in a press release that this programme underscores the EU's unwavering support for the Palestinian people, aiming for sustainable peace through a Two-State solution. The funding will be distributed across three pillars, with the first being a €620 million grant to assist the Palestinian Authority's public administration, improving services and addressing urgent needs.

An additional €576 million in grants has been proposed to support economic recovery and resilience projects in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza. A further €82 million annually will assist Palestine refugees through UNRWA, maintaining its critical humanitarian and development roles. The European Investment Bank will also offer up to €400 million in loans to boost the Palestinian private sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)