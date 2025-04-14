Left Menu

Dubai Hosts Landmark LIBF GCC Calling 2025 Conference

Dubai held the 'LIBF GCC Calling 2025' conference, hosted by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, celebrating India-UAE ties and business collaboration. The Lohana International Business Forum event emphasized sustainable entrepreneurship and culminated in announcing the 'LIBF Expo 2026' in India, aiming to foster global trade integration.

Updated: 14-04-2025 22:27 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai, UAE, witnessed a significant gathering on April 14 as Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the 'LIBF GCC Calling 2025' conference. Organized by the Lohana International Business Forum (LIBF), the event drew over 1,000 business leaders from 37 countries to the Movenpick Hotel, highlighting its global importance.

During his keynote address, Sheikh Nahyan praised the Lohana community's economic contributions and the strong ties between the UAE and India. He emphasized that this conference aligns with the UAE's strategic priorities, including sustainable entrepreneurship and economic cooperation, as well as Dubai's ascent as an international financial hub under visionary leadership.

A joint announcement with Indian Ambassador Sanjay Sudhir launched the 'LIBF Expo 2026' set for India, promising participation from 30 countries. The event spotlighted commercial expansion, digital transformation, and ethical leadership in emerging markets, underscoring the collaborative ethos between India and Gulf economies.

