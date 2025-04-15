Left Menu

US-India Anti-Terrorism Efforts Highlighted in Rana's Extradition

Margaret MacLeod, the US State Department's Hindustani spokesperson, praised the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, as a significant step in US-India anti-terrorism cooperation. She also discussed immigration regulations, emphasizing the need for non-Americans to register with DHS if residing in the US for over 30 days.

Updated: 15-04-2025 23:08 IST
US State Department's Hindustani Spokesperson, Margaret MacLeod . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a noteworthy development in US-India relations, Margaret MacLeod, the US State Department's Hindustani spokesperson, highlighted the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, as a strong indication of bilateral cooperation against terrorism. Speaking from London, MacLeod underscored the necessity for Rana to be brought to justice, labeling the 26/11 attacks 'horrific' and expressing optimism for continued collaboration between the two nations.

On economic matters, MacLeod addressed US tariffs, stating President Donald Trump's hope for an equitable trade agreement with India that would foster balanced economic interactions. 'President Trump anticipates a fair deal with India, which will advance business founded on equity and fairness,' she remarked.

Furthermore, MacLeod provided key insights into US immigration protocols, revealing that non-American residents planning stays exceeding 30 days must register via the CBP Home app with the Department of Homeland Security. She emphasized that while those adhering to US laws need not worry, individuals violating visa norms or overstaying should consider departing or utilizing the CBP Home App to comply with regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

