Left Menu

PTI Denies Backchannel Talks as Party Tightens Meeting Protocols

PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan refutes claims of Imran Khan allowing backchannel negotiations with establishment, asserting no permission was granted. Amid criticism over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa mining bill and family visit restrictions, the party sets stricter protocols for prison meetings with Khan amid political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-04-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 16-04-2025 10:52 IST
PTI Denies Backchannel Talks as Party Tightens Meeting Protocols
PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan (Image Credit: X/@BarristerGohar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has firmly denied recent claims suggesting that party founder Imran Khan authorized any negotiations with Pakistan's establishment. He addressed reporters outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, emphatically contradicting PTI Senator Azam Swati's suggestions that Khan had given the green light for backchannel talks.

Earlier, in a television interview, Swati had hinted at potential meetings with influential figures, even proposing the inclusion of former President Arif Alvi in the negotiation process. However, Gohar Ali Khan clarified that Imran Khan had neither endorsed such initiatives nor encouraged any deal-making. He reiterated Imran Khan's stance during a meeting in which Khan issued six statements, as reported by The Express Tribune.

The PTI chairman also addressed various issues, including a controversial mining and minerals bill introduced in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, which has drawn criticism from opposition and PTI members alike. Additionally, Gohar highlighted ongoing concerns regarding Afghan refugees and regional dynamics. He criticized jail authorities for limiting Khan's access, despite court orders allowing biweekly family visits, and announced stricter protocols for meetings with Khan, aiming to prevent unauthorized interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers Soars to First Pick in WNBA Draft

 Global
2
New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

New GoldBod Regulations Revolutionize Ghana's Gold Trade

 Ghana
3
Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

Argentina's Economic Surge Under Milei's Leadership

 Global
4
US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

US Treasury Secretary Affirms Support for Argentina's Economic Reforms

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI model accurately classifies breast cancer subtypes using mammograms and metadata

Transformer models redefine predictive healthcare with EHR integration

SDGs at risk without fair governance in Industry 4.0 tourism digitalization

Digital free speech under threat: Online users self-censor amid regulation fears

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025