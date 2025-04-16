PTI Denies Backchannel Talks as Party Tightens Meeting Protocols

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan has firmly denied recent claims suggesting that party founder Imran Khan authorized any negotiations with Pakistan's establishment. He addressed reporters outside Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail, emphatically contradicting PTI Senator Azam Swati's suggestions that Khan had given the green light for backchannel talks.

Earlier, in a television interview, Swati had hinted at potential meetings with influential figures, even proposing the inclusion of former President Arif Alvi in the negotiation process. However, Gohar Ali Khan clarified that Imran Khan had neither endorsed such initiatives nor encouraged any deal-making. He reiterated Imran Khan's stance during a meeting in which Khan issued six statements, as reported by The Express Tribune.

The PTI chairman also addressed various issues, including a controversial mining and minerals bill introduced in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, which has drawn criticism from opposition and PTI members alike. Additionally, Gohar highlighted ongoing concerns regarding Afghan refugees and regional dynamics. He criticized jail authorities for limiting Khan's access, despite court orders allowing biweekly family visits, and announced stricter protocols for meetings with Khan, aiming to prevent unauthorized interactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)