Security Forces Clash with TTP Militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In a tragic incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a terror attack claimed the lives of four soldiers and left as many TTP militants dead, according to the military's media wing on Friday.

The attack occurred when Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants attempted to breach a security forces camp in North Waziristan's Boya area. They rammed an explosives-laden vehicle into the camp's outer wall, causing significant damage to adjacent civilian infrastructure.

Amidst the chaos, 15 civilians, including women and children, sustained injuries. Pakistan has called upon Afghan authorities to prevent the use of its territory for terrorist activities following claims that these operations were directed from Afghan soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)