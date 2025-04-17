Nepal's 'Buddha Boy' Acquitted in High-Profile Abuse Case

Nepal's Janakpur High Court has acquitted Ram Bahadur Bomjan, famously known as 'Buddha Boy', in a high-profile child sexual abuse case. Arrested by the Central Investigation Bureau in early 2023, Bomjan faced allegations of rape dating back to 2016, amid claims of misconduct at his ashrams.

A joint bench comprising Justices Khemraj Bhatta and Narishwar Bhandari made the acquittal decision in March, overturning the Sarlahi District Court's earlier verdict. This prior conviction had sentenced Bomjan to 10 years, with a fine imposed alongside. The full text of the high court's ruling has been published, shedding light on its decision.

The acquittal has led to Bomjan's release from Sindhupalchowk Prison, following confirmation from Niraj Ram Danai, the prison's acting chief. This case has drawn significant public attention due to Bomjan's controversial past and allegations levied by former disciples of sexual misconduct and forceful disappearances, raising questions about legal procedures and the pursuit of justice in such cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)