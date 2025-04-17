Left Menu

Nepal's 'Buddha Boy' Acquitted in High-Profile Abuse Case

Ram Bahadur Bomjan, known as 'Buddha Boy', has been acquitted of child sexual abuse charges by Nepal's Janakpur High Court. This verdict overturns an earlier district court's conviction that had sentenced him to 10 years in prison. The case has been surrounded by significant controversy since it began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:44 IST
Nepal's 'Buddha Boy' Acquitted in High-Profile Abuse Case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Janakpur High Court has acquitted Ram Bahadur Bomjan, famously known as 'Buddha Boy', in a high-profile child sexual abuse case. Arrested by the Central Investigation Bureau in early 2023, Bomjan faced allegations of rape dating back to 2016, amid claims of misconduct at his ashrams.

A joint bench comprising Justices Khemraj Bhatta and Narishwar Bhandari made the acquittal decision in March, overturning the Sarlahi District Court's earlier verdict. This prior conviction had sentenced Bomjan to 10 years, with a fine imposed alongside. The full text of the high court's ruling has been published, shedding light on its decision.

The acquittal has led to Bomjan's release from Sindhupalchowk Prison, following confirmation from Niraj Ram Danai, the prison's acting chief. This case has drawn significant public attention due to Bomjan's controversial past and allegations levied by former disciples of sexual misconduct and forceful disappearances, raising questions about legal procedures and the pursuit of justice in such cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025