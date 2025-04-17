James Webb Telescope Discovers Possible Signs of Life on Distant Planet

In an extraordinary finding, researchers utilizing the James Webb Space Telescope have identified potential signs of life on a planet outside our solar system. The space telescope detected the chemical fingerprints of gases in the atmosphere of the planet named K2-18 b, known on Earth to be produced exclusively by biological processes, according to a report by Reuters.

The gases, dimethyl sulphide (DMS) and dimethyl disulphide (DMDS), are generated on Earth by living organisms, predominantly marine phytoplankton. This detection suggests the possibility of microbial life flourishing on this distant planet. However, scientists emphasize these are potential bio signatures, indicators of biological processes, and not definitive proof of life, urging the need for further observations.

'This is a transformational moment in the search for life beyond the solar system,' said astrophysicist Nikku Madhusudhan, lead author of the study published in the Astrophysical Journal Letters. While the excitement is palpable, caution underscores the announcement as further efforts continue on Earth and beyond to search for life, including similar endeavors on Mars, Venus, and other celestial bodies.

K2-18 b, a planet with a mass 8.6 times that of Earth and a diameter 2.6 times larger, now stands at the forefront of this cosmic investigation. The research marks the beginning of a new era in the field termed observational astrobiology.

(With inputs from agencies.)