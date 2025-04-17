Empowering Legacy: Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi's Vision for Sharjah

In a significant diplomatic gathering at Al Badee Palace, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah, welcomed female diplomats from the United Arab Emirates. The event, spearheaded by the Department of Government Relations (DGR), aimed to highlight Sharjah's cultural and societal strides, particularly in empowering women.

Sheikha Jawaher shared insights into her development journey, which aligns with government efforts to reinforce societal and family values. Her initiatives include the founding of girls' clubs and social institutions focused on fostering empowerment and societal responsibility. This vision is rooted in a commitment to providing dignified spaces for women's contributions to societal progress.

The Sheikha emphasized the proactive stance of Sharjah in cultural development, highlighting the need for practical application of historical knowledge and inspiration for the new generation. Diplomats present, including senior UN and Red Cross officials, praised Sharjah's model of community engagement and emphasized the emirate's role in nurturing a strong cultural identity.

