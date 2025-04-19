Crisis in Gaza: Rising Death Toll and Humanitarian Alarm

Since Friday morning, at least 64 people have lost their lives in Gaza due to Israeli attacks, with the casualty count climbing, according to Al Jazeera. The World Food Programme has raised an urgent alert, warning that 'Gaza needs food now,' as thousands face the grim specter of starvation.

Al Jazeera describes Gaza's population as 'psychologically broken,' citing constant airstrikes and a severe food shortage exacerbated by an Israeli blockade. Struggling to feed their children, many residents endure harsh conditions. In a related report, the Wafa news agency detailed Israeli forces arresting eight Palestinians at the Fawwar refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, where homes were also raided and vandalized.

Hazem Musleh, a pediatrician from Kuwait Hospital in Rafah, shared with Al Jazeera that children are increasingly at risk as a result of Israel's escalated attacks. On World Heritage Day, Al-Haq, a human rights organization, claimed Israel targets Palestinian cultural landmarks, threatening sites recognized by UNESCO.

Further reports from Al Jazeera reveal growing threats of land seizures in the al-Makhrour area of the occupied West Bank, a region listed by the UN as a World Heritage site. The Gaza Government Media Office has reported that the current death toll exceeds 61,700, with thousands still missing under debris. The war, ongoing for 18 months, has resulted in over 116,505 injuries.

In a separate, related incident, Al Jazeera reported on the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, which resulted in 1,139 deaths in Israel and over 200 captives. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)