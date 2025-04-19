MEA Condemns Pakistan's Misuse of OIC Platform
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs criticized Pakistan for its repeated misuse of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) platform. This statement comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the strong ties between India and Saudi Arabia in countering such actions.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has taken a firm stand against Pakistan for misusing the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) platform. This criticism was made during a special briefing ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia, a nation highly influential within the OIC.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri described Pakistan's actions as habitual 'shenanigans' and reiterated India's consistent opposition to such practices. He emphasized that India communicates its concerns to allies and members of the OIC to highlight and challenge Pakistan's recurring behavior.
The OIC, as noted on its website, is the second-largest intergovernmental body after the United Nations, representing 57 countries. Misri's remarks precede Prime Minister Modi's trip to Jeddah, reflecting the robust relations between India and Saudi Arabia.
