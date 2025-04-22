US Vice President JD Vance's Cultural Immersion in India

US Vice President JD Vance, currently on an official four-day trip to India, visited Jaipur's historical Amber Fort with his family, receiving a warm welcome characterized by traditional Rajasthani performances and decorated elephants. The visit is part of a cultural immersion effort during their stay in India.

The Vance family had earlier visited the Central Cottage Industries Emporium in New Delhi, purchasing local handicrafts such as pottery, papier-mâché, and teas. Showroom General Manager Meera Somani noted their appreciation for the emporium's offerings.

The Vice President and his family also explored the Akshardham Temple, taking in its architectural splendor and offering prayers. Vance expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his hospitality, calling the meeting a step towards reinforcing bilateral relations between the US and India. Modi emphasized cooperation in trade, technology, and cultural exchanges.

