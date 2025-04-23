Forging a Greener Future: Modi's Landmark Visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully wrapped up a pivotal State Visit to Saudi Arabia on April 22, 2025, following an official invitation from Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the visit as a key step in strengthening the strategic relationship between India and Saudi Arabia.

This visit marked Modi's third trip to the Kingdom, succeeding the Crown Prince's landmark visit to India in September 2023, during the G20 Summit. As both nations continue to enhance ties, the latest talks focused on climate cooperation and reenergizing the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council. Key topics included a recommitment to climate agreements and praised Saudi Arabia's green initiatives.

India's leadership in global climate efforts was recognized by Saudi Arabia, as the discussions also covered collaborative efforts on security. Emphasis was placed on cybersecurity, maritime border protection, and tackling transnational crimes. A joint statement underscored shared goals for addressing global challenges and cemented a vision for a secure and sustainable partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)