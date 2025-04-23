Left Menu

Forging a Greener Future: Modi's Landmark Visit to Saudi Arabia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Saudi Arabia, at Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's invitation, marked a significant step in India-Saudi relations. Climate cooperation and security were key discussion points, with both nations emphasizing emission reductions and joint security initiatives, aiming for a secure and sustainable future.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and PM Modi (File Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully wrapped up a pivotal State Visit to Saudi Arabia on April 22, 2025, following an official invitation from Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted the visit as a key step in strengthening the strategic relationship between India and Saudi Arabia.

This visit marked Modi's third trip to the Kingdom, succeeding the Crown Prince's landmark visit to India in September 2023, during the G20 Summit. As both nations continue to enhance ties, the latest talks focused on climate cooperation and reenergizing the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council. Key topics included a recommitment to climate agreements and praised Saudi Arabia's green initiatives.

India's leadership in global climate efforts was recognized by Saudi Arabia, as the discussions also covered collaborative efforts on security. Emphasis was placed on cybersecurity, maritime border protection, and tackling transnational crimes. A joint statement underscored shared goals for addressing global challenges and cemented a vision for a secure and sustainable partnership.

