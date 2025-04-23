Mahrang Baloch Urges Renewed Resolve Amid Intensifying Repression

In a defiant message from solitary confinement, Mahrang Baloch, leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), has sounded a clarion call for unity and introspection amidst escalating state repression. Baloch criticized the state's actions as a form of 'colonial repression' and urged activists to reject intellectual complacency, according to The Balochistan Post.

She emphasized that the real challenge for the movement is not the state's increasing arrests or restrictions, but rather the response of the movement itself. 'Without thoughtful introspection, we risk stagnation and failure,' she cautioned, underscoring the necessity of maintaining ideological depth and political maturity.

Baloch highlighted that the survival of the Baloch movement relies heavily on a robust organisational structure that connects grassroots activists with central leadership. She warned against contentment with past achievements, advising activists to remain calm and disciplined, and to value careful analysis over emotionally driven decisions.

Baloch reflected on the BYC's origins as a testament to sustained effort rather than spontaneous creation, insisting that future success will require continued dedication. She concluded her message with a resolute declaration of confidence in the movement's ultimate success, imploring unity and critical thinking for the road ahead, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

(With inputs from agencies.)