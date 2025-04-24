India Takes Strategic Steps in Response to Pahalgam Terror Attack

Former Indian diplomat K P Fabian has expressed support for the Indian government's comprehensive strategy in addressing the Pahalgam terror attack. Emphasizing the importance of strategic and calculated actions over impulsive measures, Fabian praised the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) for its clarity and readiness, drawing parallels with India's response to the 2019 Pulwama incident.

"Pulwama was followed by Balakot," Fabian reflected, stressing the necessity of appearing serious and prepared. Commenting on the expulsion of Pakistani defense attaches and visa restrictions, he stated, "The armed forces are on alert, there may be an action, but it needs proper staging, not hasty decisions. The government's approach is just right."

Fabian also justified the closure of Attari's Integrated Check Post. "It is vital to prevent potential terrorist threats from disguised tourists," he said. Highlighting India's firm message to Pakistan to stop exporting terrorism, Fabian warned, "It's not words, but deeds we monitor. It's a watchful warning.".

Regarding the Indus Waters Treaty suspension, Fabian noted, "Until Pakistan ensures no terrorism, they must bear consequences. This includes diplomatic and visa restrictions." He also supported the government's call for an all-party meeting, contrasting the situation with Pulwama. "Unity is crucial now," he asserted.

Emphasizing Pakistan's role in terrorism targeting India, Fabian remarked, "They solely export to India, and our mature, non-impulsive diplomacy is determined to counter it." On April 22, a terror attack in Pahalgam left 25 Indians and one Nepalese dead, shaking the nation. The CCS condemned the brutal event and vowed justice for the victims.

The government's response measures include the Indus Waters Treaty suspension, closure of Attari ICP, cancellation of Pakistani visas under the SAARC scheme, and trimming diplomatic staff at respective High Commissions to 30 by May 1, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)