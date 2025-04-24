Left Menu

India Tightens Borders: Rapid Diplomatic Fallout Post-Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, India swiftly closed the Attari Integrated Check Post and set a 48-hour deadline for Pakistani nationals with SVES visas to exit. The government canceled diplomatic advisors' roles in response to cross-border terrorism, impacting travel and diplomatic relations.

In a dramatic diplomatic escalation, the Indian government has moved swiftly in response to the deadly attack in Pahalgam. The immediate closure of the Attari Integrated Check Post and a 48-hour ultimatum for Pakistani nationals under the SVES visa scheme to vacate the country has sent ripples of disruption affecting countless individuals with personal or family engagements, including weddings and reunions. A Pakistani national, in emotional tones, told ANI about his hasty retreat to Pakistan, remarking, 'We came here just for sightseeing.'

The tough decision has left Indian citizens like Shaitan Singh in bind. Scheduled to cross the border for his wedding, Singh lamented to ANI, 'What the terrorists have done is wrong... We are not being allowed to go as the border is closed.' Another individual, Surinder Singh from Rajasthan, shared a similar predicament, with a family wedding indefinitely delayed. 'The attack on tourists was very wrong,' he emphasized.

The government announced the closure of Attari Check Post with immediate effect following a high-profile security meeting. Measures include canceling visas under the SAARC scheme and declaring the Defence and military advisors at Pakistani High Commission persona non grata, reducing high commission staff from 55 to 30 by May 2025.

