IDF Probes UN Worker Incident: Investigation Highlights Unintentional Misfire

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have announced that an unintentional tank fire in Gaza led to the death of a United Nations employee last month, according to an investigation headed by Maj. Gen. (Res.) Yoav Har-Even. Findings were presented to IDF Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, and UN representatives.

The investigation revealed that the tank fire was directed at a structure suspected of harboring enemy forces. It was not recognized as a UN facility by the IDF. General Zamir has instructed that the investigation be completed promptly, with all findings to be shared with the UN, emphasizing regret over the incident and commitment to improved protocols.

The IDF reiterated its dedication to transparency and accountability by making its investigative processes available to international organizations. They expressed condolences for the victim's family and highlighted ongoing efforts to prevent similar incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)