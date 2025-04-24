Left Menu

IDF Probes UN Worker Incident: Investigation Highlights Unintentional Misfire

The IDF has identified that an Israeli tank misfire in Gaza caused the death of a UN employee. The ongoing investigation aims for transparency, with full findings to be shared with the UN. The IDF expressed regret and aims to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 22:18 IST
Representative image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have announced that an unintentional tank fire in Gaza led to the death of a United Nations employee last month, according to an investigation headed by Maj. Gen. (Res.) Yoav Har-Even. Findings were presented to IDF Chief of General Staff, Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, and UN representatives.

The investigation revealed that the tank fire was directed at a structure suspected of harboring enemy forces. It was not recognized as a UN facility by the IDF. General Zamir has instructed that the investigation be completed promptly, with all findings to be shared with the UN, emphasizing regret over the incident and commitment to improved protocols.

The IDF reiterated its dedication to transparency and accountability by making its investigative processes available to international organizations. They expressed condolences for the victim's family and highlighted ongoing efforts to prevent similar incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

