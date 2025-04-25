Left Menu

Crisis in PoGB: Students Demand Educational Reforms

Raja Abid, Chairman of the Revolutionary Students Organisation, decries the failing education system in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. He calls for swift action to rectify issues like teacher shortages and outdated curricula, warning of protests if demands are unmet by April 30. Abid stresses the urgent need for educational reform.

Raja Abid, the Chairman of the Revolutionary Students Organisation, has openly criticized the deteriorating state of education in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan, pointing out serious systemic failures.

In a bid to address these pressing issues, he has laid out specific demands, including hiring qualified teachers, transferring headmasters for better accountability, and replacing the current education director.

Abid has warned that if these demands, directed at the Education Department and Chief Education Secretary, are not met by April 30, student protests will ensue, highlighting an urgent call for educational reforms.

