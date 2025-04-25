Left Menu

Protesters Demand Justice: Indian Diaspora Rallies Against Terrorism in London

Indian community members protested outside the Pakistan High Commission in London against the Pahalgam terror attack. They demanded justice for the victims. In a significant move, the Indian government revoked visas for Pakistani citizens, except for certain categories, citing security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 23:01 IST
Protesters Demand Justice: Indian Diaspora Rallies Against Terrorism in London
Indian diaspora stages protest (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a powerful demonstration of unity and resolve, members of the Indian community and its diaspora staged a poignant protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London. The gathering mourned the tragic loss of lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, as they held Indian flags and poignant banners.

The peaceful yet firm assemblage was marked by its vocal stand against terrorism, condemning Pakistan for allegedly providing a haven to the groups thought to be responsible for such acts. Participants from diverse backgrounds stood together, united in their call for justice for the victims and their families.

Adding to the diplomatic tensions, the Indian government took a decisive step by revoking all visas issued to Pakistani citizens, with exceptions for long-term, diplomatic, and official categories, effective April 27. Medical visas remain valid only until April 29, as part of heightened security measures post the deadly April 22 attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

The Ministry of Home Affairs underscored the move as a part of tightening border protocols, while Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan urged state leaders to align with the new directives. Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted consultations with state governments to ensure the identification and deportation of Pakistani nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025