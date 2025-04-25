Protesters Demand Justice: Indian Diaspora Rallies Against Terrorism in London

In a powerful demonstration of unity and resolve, members of the Indian community and its diaspora staged a poignant protest outside the Pakistan High Commission in London. The gathering mourned the tragic loss of lives in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, as they held Indian flags and poignant banners.

The peaceful yet firm assemblage was marked by its vocal stand against terrorism, condemning Pakistan for allegedly providing a haven to the groups thought to be responsible for such acts. Participants from diverse backgrounds stood together, united in their call for justice for the victims and their families.

Adding to the diplomatic tensions, the Indian government took a decisive step by revoking all visas issued to Pakistani citizens, with exceptions for long-term, diplomatic, and official categories, effective April 27. Medical visas remain valid only until April 29, as part of heightened security measures post the deadly April 22 attack that claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

The Ministry of Home Affairs underscored the move as a part of tightening border protocols, while Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan urged state leaders to align with the new directives. Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted consultations with state governments to ensure the identification and deportation of Pakistani nationals.

(With inputs from agencies.)