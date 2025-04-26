Left Menu

Global Leaders Pay Tribute as Requiem Mass for Pope Francis Begins

Pope Francis's Requiem Mass started in Rome, attended by global leaders. The service reflects his wish for simplicity, with a single wooden coffin replacing traditional layers. The Vatican will host a vigil, continuing with nine days of mourning. Cardinal Kevin Farrell led the rites, honoring the late pontiff.

The Requiem Mass for Pope Francis commenced in Rome at 10 a.m. local time, drawing eminent figures from around the world, including U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron. The special Catholic service honors the deceased pope.

Attendees at the funeral include President Droupadi Murmu from India, alongside other dignitaries. The Vatican had concluded the pope's lying in state with a private coffin-sealing ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica, following public mourning that saw a quarter of a million visitors.

Pope Francis, Latin America's first pontiff, requested simplified funeral rites. Consequently, his body lies in a solitary wooden coffin. Cardinal Kevin Farrell led the proceedings, supported by other church officials. The Vatican announced a vigil preceding the Saturday morning funeral Mass, marking the start of a nine-day mourning period.

