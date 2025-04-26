Stranded in Limbo: Iranian National's Plea Amidst Border Tensions

An Iranian national named Ahelam finds herself in a difficult situation, stranded in India after the government abruptly closed the Attari integrated check post. With a visa by road, Ahelam shared her predicament with ANI on Saturday, explaining that authorities have barred her from crossing the border as only Pakistani nationals are permitted passage.

Ahelam emphasized the uniqueness of her situation, explaining that her usual route from Pakistan to Iran is now blocked. Pleading for assistance, she requested permission from the Home Minister to return to her native Iran through the Wagah Border. She highlighted that her journey was disturbed, seeking permission as a lone traveler in her private vehicle.

The turmoil follows the government's post-Pahalgam terror attack response, which has seen the revocation of various visa categories for Pakistani citizens, effective from April 27, leaving Ahelam in bureaucratic limbo. While medical visas for Pakistanis remain temporarily valid, Ahelam's appeal extends to top Indian officials, asking for compassion amid these stringent regulations.

Expressing affection for India, which she considers her 'second home', Ahelam appealed to the Indian public for support in urging authorities to grant her crossing into Iran. This comes as the central government implements sweeping policy changes targeting enhanced border security following the April 22 attack that claimed 26 lives. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)