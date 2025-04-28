Sindh Canal Protests Cripple Traffic and Supply Chains

Protests against a controversial canal project on the River Indus have brought traffic to a standstill in parts of Sindh, severely disrupting national highways and leaving thousands of trucks stranded. Manufacturing has been affected due to a shortage of raw materials, and port authorities are warning of impending congestion, according to reports from Dawn.

Sources indicate that despite verbal postponement assurances, protesters, including nationalist parties, lawyers, and civil society groups, are continuing their sit-ins until a formal withdrawal of the canal plan. This has caused severe disruption in transportation across Kandhkot, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, and Khairpur districts, despite efforts by the Sindh government to clear roads.

The stagnation has led to President Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah discussing the ramifications of the protest. The All Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance plans further demonstrations, as around 30,000 trucks with valuable cargo remain immobilized, severely affecting both local economies and export-import logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)