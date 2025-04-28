Left Menu

Sindh Canal Protests Cripple Traffic and Supply Chains

Protests against a disputed canal project on the River Indus have stalled traffic in Sindh, stranding thousands of trucks. Despite assurances of postponement, demonstrators continue, leading to production halts and congestion at ports. The economic impact grows as government efforts to resolve the crisis remain ineffective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 10:37 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 10:37 IST
Sindh Canal Protests Cripple Traffic and Supply Chains
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Protests against a controversial canal project on the River Indus have brought traffic to a standstill in parts of Sindh, severely disrupting national highways and leaving thousands of trucks stranded. Manufacturing has been affected due to a shortage of raw materials, and port authorities are warning of impending congestion, according to reports from Dawn.

Sources indicate that despite verbal postponement assurances, protesters, including nationalist parties, lawyers, and civil society groups, are continuing their sit-ins until a formal withdrawal of the canal plan. This has caused severe disruption in transportation across Kandhkot, Kashmore, Ghotki, Sukkur, and Khairpur districts, despite efforts by the Sindh government to clear roads.

The stagnation has led to President Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah discussing the ramifications of the protest. The All Pakistan Goods Transport Alliance plans further demonstrations, as around 30,000 trucks with valuable cargo remain immobilized, severely affecting both local economies and export-import logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025