High School Stabbing Shocks Cheongju: 7 Injured in Unforeseen Attack
An 18-year-old special-ed student attacked and injured seven people at a high school in Cheongju, South Korea. The incident occurred during a meeting with his counsellor, leading to chaos in the corridors and a nearby reservoir. Police have detained the student for investigation.
- Country:
- South Korea
An 18-year-old special-education student launched a violent attack at a high school in Cheongju, South Korea, injuring seven people, including the school principal. The attack unfolded around 8:40 a.m. local time as the student unexpectedly left a meeting with his counselor and began stabbing individuals in the school corridor.
The student continued his assault outside the school premises, injuring two passersby before throwing himself into a nearby reservoir. "I was taking my children to kindergarten and driving slowly near the school because of traffic when the student came up and knocked on the door," recounted one of the victims, identified only by his surname, Im, who suffered a facial stab wound.
All victims were transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe, yet officials confirmed none are in critical condition. The student was rescued from the reservoir shortly after and is undergoing police custody following hospital treatment. Authorities plan to charge him with attempted murder as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Sees Drop in Attempted Murder Cases Unlike 2024
Mysterious Death in Police Custody Spurs Outrage in Rajasthan
Maharashtra Revenue Officer Arrested for Attempted Murder: A Domestic Scandal
Court Denies Police Custody in High-Profile CBI Corruption Case
Alabama Community Protests Following Mysterious Death in Police Custody