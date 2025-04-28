Left Menu

High School Stabbing Shocks Cheongju: 7 Injured in Unforeseen Attack

An 18-year-old special-ed student attacked and injured seven people at a high school in Cheongju, South Korea. The incident occurred during a meeting with his counsellor, leading to chaos in the corridors and a nearby reservoir. Police have detained the student for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 16:58 IST
Representative Image (Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • South Korea

An 18-year-old special-education student launched a violent attack at a high school in Cheongju, South Korea, injuring seven people, including the school principal. The attack unfolded around 8:40 a.m. local time as the student unexpectedly left a meeting with his counselor and began stabbing individuals in the school corridor.

The student continued his assault outside the school premises, injuring two passersby before throwing himself into a nearby reservoir. "I was taking my children to kindergarten and driving slowly near the school because of traffic when the student came up and knocked on the door," recounted one of the victims, identified only by his surname, Im, who suffered a facial stab wound.

All victims were transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe, yet officials confirmed none are in critical condition. The student was rescued from the reservoir shortly after and is undergoing police custody following hospital treatment. Authorities plan to charge him with attempted murder as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

