High School Stabbing Shocks Cheongju: 7 Injured in Unforeseen Attack

An 18-year-old special-education student launched a violent attack at a high school in Cheongju, South Korea, injuring seven people, including the school principal. The attack unfolded around 8:40 a.m. local time as the student unexpectedly left a meeting with his counselor and began stabbing individuals in the school corridor.

The student continued his assault outside the school premises, injuring two passersby before throwing himself into a nearby reservoir. "I was taking my children to kindergarten and driving slowly near the school because of traffic when the student came up and knocked on the door," recounted one of the victims, identified only by his surname, Im, who suffered a facial stab wound.

All victims were transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe, yet officials confirmed none are in critical condition. The student was rescued from the reservoir shortly after and is undergoing police custody following hospital treatment. Authorities plan to charge him with attempted murder as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)