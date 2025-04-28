Left Menu

India and France Finalize Mega Rafale Aircraft Deal to Boost Naval Power

India and France signed a major agreement for 26 Rafale aircraft for the Indian Navy. This deal, aligned with Aatmanirbhar Bharat, includes technology transfer and domestic production facilities, creating jobs and enhancing air power. Delivery is set to complete by 2030, strengthening India's maritime capabilities.

28-04-2025
Indian and French sides exchange signed copies of the agreement (Image/Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India and France have solidified their defense ties with the signing of an Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA) for the acquisition of 26 Rafale aircraft, which are set to bolster the Indian Navy's operational capabilities. The deal, signed by India's Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh and France's Minister of Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu, encompasses aircraft, training, simulators, and weapons, alongside performance-based logistics.

With an eye on enhancing indigenous manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the agreement includes transfer of technology provisions. This will facilitate the integration of indigenous weaponry and establish production and maintenance hubs for Rafale components in India, promising significant job creation in the MSME sector and further economic benefits.

Manufactured by Dassault Aviation, the Rafale-Marine is renowned for its performance in maritime operations. By 2030, deliveries will be complete, with personnel training to occur both in France and India. The Rafale-Marine's compatibility with the Indian Air Force's existing Rafales ensures streamlined operations, thereby augmenting the nation's maritime air power with enhanced joint operational capabilities.

Latest News

