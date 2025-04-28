Left Menu

India and France Seal Deal for 26 Rafale Jets Boosting Naval Strength

India has inked a pivotal agreement with France to procure 26 Rafale jets for the Navy, enhancing its air power at sea. This deal emphasizes technology transfer and the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, involving local production and job creation. Planned delivery is by 2030.

Indian and French sides exchange signed copies of the agreement (Image/Ministry of Defence). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant move, India and France signed an Inter-Governmental Agreement for the procurement of 26 Rafale jets, strengthening India's naval capabilities. The agreement, signed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and France's Minister of Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu, was finalized on April 28, 2025, in New Delhi.

The deal, part of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, introduces important elements such as technology transfer for weapon integration and the establishment of local production facilities. These measures are designed to bolster job creation and empower small and medium enterprises across the country.

The Rafale-Marine, manufactured by Dassault Aviation, is set to be delivered by 2030. With its operational compatibility with the Indian Air Force's current fleet, the addition of these jets is expected to significantly enhance the Indian Navy's maritime strength and overall air power.

