Baloch Protest: Voices of the Silenced Rise in Defiance

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has scheduled a public demonstration for April 29, themed 'Making the Disappeared Appear: Resisting Baloch Genocide.' BYC leaders, currently on a hunger strike, call for solidarity to honor those forcibly disappeared or killed in Balochistan.

On the social media platform X, BYC outlined the severe human rights situation in Balochistan, where military dominance influences daily life. The organization criticized the rampant arbitrary arrests, torture, custodial killings, and enforced disappearances, describing the region as under 'state-imposed terror.' BYC has emerged from this repression, providing a platform for grieving families and turning collective mourning into civil resistance.

The protest, to be held in front of Deputy Commissioner's Offices across Balochistan and other symbolic sites, will feature participants wearing black cloths over their mouths to signify silenced voices and white mourning cloths on their heads to symbolize dignity and grief. Chains will be on display to reflect captivity and unbroken spirit. The protest will also showcase elegies, resistance poetry, and art depicting the suffering and resilience of the Baloch people, serving as both a tribute and a defiant stand against oppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)