India Seals $5.7 Billion Rafale Deal with France for Indian Navy

In a move to bolster its naval force, India has finalized a momentous Inter-Governmental Agreement with France to acquire 26 Rafale aircraft tailored for maritime use. Celebrated as a landmark achievement, the deal, worth approximately $5.7 billion, underscores a strategic leap for the Indian Navy's operational prowess.

According to Ranjeet Rai, a noted defense expert, the selection of the Rafale, over its competitors like the F-18, enhances India's defense stature. This aircraft stands out for its advanced stealth capabilities, equipping the Indian Navy's carriers, Vikrant and Vikramaditya, with unmatched aerial superiority.

Facilitating technology transfer and fostering domestic capabilities, the agreement aligns with India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision. It will generate local employment by establishing production, maintenance, and overhaul units for Rafale components, enriching India's defense industrial base and creating opportunities for numerous MSMEs.

(With inputs from agencies.)