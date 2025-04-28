Left Menu

India Seals $5.7 Billion Rafale Deal with France for Indian Navy

India and France have signed a significant Inter-Governmental Agreement for the procurement of 26 Rafale aircraft for the Indian Navy. Valued at $5.7 billion, the deal strengthens India's naval capabilities and includes technology transfer, maintenance facilities, and the integration of indigenous weapons in line with 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Updated: 28-04-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:50 IST
Defence expert Ranjeet Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to bolster its naval force, India has finalized a momentous Inter-Governmental Agreement with France to acquire 26 Rafale aircraft tailored for maritime use. Celebrated as a landmark achievement, the deal, worth approximately $5.7 billion, underscores a strategic leap for the Indian Navy's operational prowess.

According to Ranjeet Rai, a noted defense expert, the selection of the Rafale, over its competitors like the F-18, enhances India's defense stature. This aircraft stands out for its advanced stealth capabilities, equipping the Indian Navy's carriers, Vikrant and Vikramaditya, with unmatched aerial superiority.

Facilitating technology transfer and fostering domestic capabilities, the agreement aligns with India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' vision. It will generate local employment by establishing production, maintenance, and overhaul units for Rafale components, enriching India's defense industrial base and creating opportunities for numerous MSMEs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

