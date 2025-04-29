American Author Stephen Knapp Honored with Padma Shri for Promoting Indian Vedic Culture

In a significant recognition of cross-cultural efforts, President Droupadi Murmu bestows the prestigious Padma Shri award upon American author and researcher Stephen Knapp for his commendable contribution to literature and education. The accolade celebrates Knapp's dedication to sharing the spiritual depth of Indian traditions globally, as highlighted by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Expressing his gratitude, Knapp, who has authored approximately 55 books, reflected on his journey of promoting the Vedic culture. He expressed a profound sense of honor, stating that the award represents Mother India's recognition of his decades-long dedication to spreading the understanding of Indian spiritual heritage.

Driven by the inspiration from his spiritual masters, Knapp emphasized his mission to educate Western audiences about Vedic knowledge. His writings have not only captivated Western readers but also found a significant Indian audience, leading to various lecture tours across India, further solidifying his role as a cultural ambassador.

(With inputs from agencies.)