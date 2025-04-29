Left Menu

UKPNP Urges Global Action Against Terrorism in Kashmir

The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) held a virtual conference denouncing a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that killed 26. The participants condemned the act as a "crime against humanity" and called for international action against extremism and terrorism in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 13:04 IST
UKPNP leadership (Photo: X/ @NasirKhanUKPNP). Image Credit: ANI
In a fervent virtual conference, the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that left at least 26 people dead. The group labelled the attack a "crime against humanity," mourning the loss of innocent lives and extending condolences to affected families.

Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, the Central Spokesperson for UKPNP, led the webinar, which witnessed passionate appeals for Pakistan to halt the sponsorship of terrorism. Noteworthy speakers, including UKPNP Chairman Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, and representatives from diverse political backgrounds, advocated for international accountability and emphasized global condemnation of such extremism.

The conference called upon the global community, notably the United Nations, European Parliament, and the US State Department, to press Pakistan on human rights violations in the region. Leaders stressed the critical need for measures that protect fundamental freedoms amidst increasing terrorism and violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

