Balochistan High Court Hears Plea Against Arrests Under Public Order Ordinance

The Balochistan High Court admitted a plea challenging the arrest of Baloch Yakjehti Committee's Mahrang Baloch and others under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance. The activists were on a hunger strike against alleged mistreatment. The court has issued a notice to the Advocate General and adjourned the case.

Baloch activist Mahrang Baloch (Photo Credit: X@BALOCHHRC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Balochistan High Court (BHC) has taken up a plea against the arrest of Baloch Yakjehti Committee chief Mahrang Baloch and 96 others under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance. This development comes amid growing tensions over the alleged mistreatment of detained activists.

Nadia Baloch, Mahrang's sister, reported that the activists had ended their hunger strike, which was aimed at protesting the transfer of activist Beebo Baloch to Pishin Jail, a move they viewed as unjust. Meanwhile, the province's Home Department dismissed a related application, sparking controversy.

A fresh petition has been lodged with the BHC by prominent political figures demanding the release of these detained activists. The court has deferred further hearings, with proceedings set to resume next Tuesday. Allegations of coercion and mistreatment were highlighted in correspondence with Pakistan's Chief Justice, underscoring the gravity of the activists' plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

