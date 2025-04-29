Balochistan High Court Hears Plea Against Arrests Under Public Order Ordinance

The Balochistan High Court (BHC) has taken up a plea against the arrest of Baloch Yakjehti Committee chief Mahrang Baloch and 96 others under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance. This development comes amid growing tensions over the alleged mistreatment of detained activists.

Nadia Baloch, Mahrang's sister, reported that the activists had ended their hunger strike, which was aimed at protesting the transfer of activist Beebo Baloch to Pishin Jail, a move they viewed as unjust. Meanwhile, the province's Home Department dismissed a related application, sparking controversy.

A fresh petition has been lodged with the BHC by prominent political figures demanding the release of these detained activists. The court has deferred further hearings, with proceedings set to resume next Tuesday. Allegations of coercion and mistreatment were highlighted in correspondence with Pakistan's Chief Justice, underscoring the gravity of the activists' plight.

(With inputs from agencies.)