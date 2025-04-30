North Korea's Naval Ambition: Kim Jong-un's New Destroyer Trials

North Korea has taken a significant step in strengthening its maritime military capabilities, conducting the first tests on critical weapons systems aboard its newly launched destroyer, Choe Hyon. The trials, supervised by leader Kim Jong-un, underscore a strategic push to enhance the navy's nuclear proficiency, as reported by Yonhap News Agency citing state media sources.

The multipurpose 5,000-tonne destroyer, unveiled last Friday, is bristling with sophisticated weaponry, including supersonic strategic cruise missiles and tactical ballistic missiles. According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the comprehensive armament tests included supersonic cruise missiles, strategic cruise missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, and 127-millimeter ship-based automatic guns. The following day, North Korea proceeded with demonstrations of ship-to-ship tactical guided weapons, alongside tests of automatic guns and electronic jamming systems.

Kim Jong-un reinforced the necessity for a proactive defensive stance, integrating powerful attack capabilities. According to the KCNA, Kim stated the urgency of deciding on an accelerated nuclear armament strategy to safeguard national and maritime sovereignty. During the ship's unveiling event, Kim advocated for the construction of additional destroyers of the Choe Hyon class, larger cruisers, and auxiliary vessels by next year. Furthermore, he reaffirmed North Korea's ambition to develop nuclear-powered submarines, a vision previously hinted at in March when a nuclear submarine under construction was revealed. This continued maritime focus aims to allow North Korea's naval forces to project power without restriction, as per the Yonhap report.

