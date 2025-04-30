Left Menu

China's Stance: Buying Time or Backing Pakistan?

Professor Srikanth Kondapalli accuses China of stalling India's response to a terror attack by demanding a 'swift and fair' investigation. He highlights China's previous refusals for global probes and indirect support for Pakistan in past conflicts, questioning China's intentions amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 15:53 IST
China's Stance: Buying Time or Backing Pakistan?
Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor in Chinese Studies and Chairperson of Centre for East Asian Studies at JNU (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Professor Srikanth Kondapalli, Chairperson of the Centre for East Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, has leveled accusations against China, claiming the nation is attempting to stall India's counterterrorism response by urging a 'swift and fair' investigation into the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, Kondapalli criticized China's demand for a fair investigation, highlighting Beijing's reluctance to permit international probes into incidents like the Urumqi unrest or the origins of COVID-19. Despite China's expressions of sympathy regarding the recent Pahalgam attack, Kondapalli noted the absence of any concrete support from China, unlike assurances made by leaders such as President Putin.

He emphasized that China's historical pattern of indirectly supporting Pakistan in conflicts, like the 1971 and Kargil wars, raises concerns about Beijing's sincerity in counterterrorism efforts. With significant Chinese investments in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Kondapalli speculates that China might refrain from backing India in its ongoing tensions with Pakistan.

India, meanwhile, has taken stern measures against Pakistan for fostering terrorism, including suspending visa services and holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi insists on pursuing terrorists and their supporters to ensure justice, promising severe consequences for those involved in recent attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025