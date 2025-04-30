China's Stance: Buying Time or Backing Pakistan?

Professor Srikanth Kondapalli, Chairperson of the Centre for East Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University, has leveled accusations against China, claiming the nation is attempting to stall India's counterterrorism response by urging a 'swift and fair' investigation into the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, Kondapalli criticized China's demand for a fair investigation, highlighting Beijing's reluctance to permit international probes into incidents like the Urumqi unrest or the origins of COVID-19. Despite China's expressions of sympathy regarding the recent Pahalgam attack, Kondapalli noted the absence of any concrete support from China, unlike assurances made by leaders such as President Putin.

He emphasized that China's historical pattern of indirectly supporting Pakistan in conflicts, like the 1971 and Kargil wars, raises concerns about Beijing's sincerity in counterterrorism efforts. With significant Chinese investments in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Kondapalli speculates that China might refrain from backing India in its ongoing tensions with Pakistan.

India, meanwhile, has taken stern measures against Pakistan for fostering terrorism, including suspending visa services and holding the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi insists on pursuing terrorists and their supporters to ensure justice, promising severe consequences for those involved in recent attacks.

