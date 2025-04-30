Left Menu

UAE Drives Global Aid Reform at DIHAD 2025

The UAE Aid Agency hosted a roundtable at DIHAD 2025 to explore sustainable solutions for humanitarian challenges. Discussions emphasized coordination among aid actors, aligning international priorities with community needs, and accelerating development in vital sectors, aiming for improved aid delivery worldwide.

UAE Drives Global Aid Reform at DIHAD 2025
  • United Arab Emirates

In a strategic move to reshape global humanitarian efforts, the UAE Aid Agency convened a pivotal roundtable with its partners at the 2025 Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD). The session aimed to craft innovative and sustainable solutions for pressing humanitarian, developmental, and philanthropic challenges around the world.

The discussions placed a spotlight on the enhancement of collaborative frameworks and the streamlining of procedures with international organizations. The objective was clear: to ensure humanitarian aid is delivered efficiently and promptly to those who need it most. Participants stressed the necessity of aligning international aid efforts with shared objectives and specific community needs.

The session underscored the urgency of accelerating developmental initiatives across key sectors such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure. It also addressed poverty alleviation, malnutrition, access to clean water, global health risks, and climate challenges. This comprehensive approach aims to amplify the effectiveness of global aid delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

