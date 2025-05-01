Left Menu

Alarming Abductions: The Crisis of Enforced Disappearances in Balochistan

Two Baloch students in Turbat, Balochistan, have reportedly been forcibly taken by Pakistani security forces, casting a spotlight on the ongoing issue of enforced disappearances. Human rights groups continue to criticize security agencies for targeting civilians and students, raising international concerns about human rights violations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 15:57 IST
Representative Image (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Balochistan

In a troubling development from Turbat, Balochistan, two young students, Shey Haq Baloch and Adam Baloch, have allegedly been forcibly taken by Pakistani security forces. The incident, reported by The Balochistan Post, has brought renewed attention to the issue of enforced disappearances in the region.

Nugra Baloch, Shey Haq's sister, confirmed the report through a Facebook post, urging public outcry against what she described as an 'unlawful and cruel act.' She emphasized the need for assistance in the struggle for the safe return of her brother and Adam Baloch. These recent events echo the tragic past, with Shey Haq's father, Altaf Baloch, reportedly killed by Pakistani forces during a peaceful rally in 2008.

Human rights organizations continue to highlight such incidents, condemning the systematic targeting of civilians and activists by security agencies. The United Nations has termed these enforced disappearances as severe human rights violations, urging Pakistan to establish mechanisms for investigation and accountability. The persistent issue remains a point of international concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

