Global Airport Leaders' Forum: Shaping the Future of Aviation in Dubai

In a major aviation event, experts from around the globe will descend on Dubai from May 6-7 to attend the Global Airport Leaders' Forum (GALF). This annual forum, coinciding with the 24th edition of the Airport Show, will explore transformative trends poised to redefine airport operations worldwide, with ICAO forecasting air passenger numbers to soar to 12.4 billion over the next 25 years.

Lt. Gen. Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri and Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi are among the prominent figures scheduled to address the forum. Their discussions will focus on commitment to excellence and innovation's vital role in the aviation future. Meanwhile, a C-Suite panel will offer insights into the pioneering strategies driving aviation's evolution.

Since its inception in 2001, the Airport Show has evolved into the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia's largest B2B airport industry exhibition. Hosted under the esteemed patronage of Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, it remains the premier hub for showcasing cutting-edge aviation technologies and expanding industry perspectives at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)