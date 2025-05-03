China Evaluates U.S. Overtures Amid Ongoing Trade Tensions
China is assessing U.S. efforts to negotiate tariff adjustments, asserting that resolution depends on sincere actions from the U.S., including lifting unilateral tariffs. China has denied recent direct talks between its President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump, contradicting the latter's statement.
China's Ministry of Commerce announced it is scrutinizing the United States' recent attempts to engage in dialogue over tariff disputes through multiple official channels, as reported by Xinhua on Friday. A ministry spokesperson emphasized that the trade conflict, initiated by the U.S., requires concrete corrective measures and the lifting of unilateral tariffs by the U.S. to demonstrate genuine intent for negotiations.
The spokesperson highlighted China's observations regarding the U.S.'s discussions about revising its tariff policies. According to Xinhua, China insists that any potential talks would necessitate the U.S. to address its unilateral tariff structures to ensure sincerity and rehabilitate mutual trust. This statement follows the Chinese Foreign Ministry's dismissal of U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that President Xi Jinping engaged in a recent dialogue with him, as reported by CNN.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun reaffirmed, during a general news briefing, that no recent communication had occurred between the leaders of China and the United States, contradicting Trump's remarks in a Time magazine interview. Currently, there are no negotiations concerning the tariff issues between the two countries, Guo underlined. Official records show the last conversation between Presidents Xi and Trump occurred on January 17.
A White House summary notes that China's counteractions have led to tariffs as high as 245% on imports to the U.S., while previous tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. stood at 145% before recent changes, according to ANI.
