The Baloch Yakjehti Committee announces a significant protest seminar in Turbat against enforced disappearances and state violence in Balochistan. The event aims to unite citizens across regions to raise awareness about the ongoing humanitarian crisis and demand action against systematic repression and injustices faced by the Baloch people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 11:20 IST
Balochistan's Silent Suffering: A United Call for Justice
Representative Image (Image/@BYCKech). Image Credit: ANI
The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) is organizing a pivotal public seminar to protest the continued enforced disappearances and state-led violence affecting Balochistan. Scheduled for Sunday at 4:30 PM at Shaheed Fida Chowk in Turbat, the event calls for widespread citizen participation from Turbat, Dasht, Gwadar, and nearby regions to collectively oppose ongoing injustices.

Through a post on social media platform X, the BYC expressed concerns over the loss of Baloch youth to enforced disappearances, emphasizing that this alarming scenario is no longer a secret. They stated that the suffering of Baloch youth has become ingrained in the community's collective memory. The BYC highlighted the continuous siege-like conditions under which the Baloch population lives, urging for unity and resistance against normalized oppression.

Balochistan's decade-long humanitarian crisis, entrenched with enforced disappearances, military campaigns, extrajudicial killings, and political suppression affects thousands, leaving families devastated. Despite local and international human rights groups speaking against such atrocities, violence persists. Families of the disappeared face intimidation as they seek justice through protests, which often remain unheard, underscoring the systematic repression experienced in the region.

