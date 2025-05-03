Press Freedom Under Siege: PFUJ Raises Alarm Over Media Clampdown in Pakistan

As World Press Freedom Day is observed globally, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has voiced strong concerns over the tightening restrictions on press freedom in the country. In a joint statement, PFUJ Acting President Khalid Khokhar and Secretary General Arshad Ansari criticized the federal and Punjab administrations for implementing laws that curtail journalistic freedom.

A joint report by Dawn highlighted the controversial amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2025 and the newly enacted Defamation Law by the Punjab Assembly as key areas of concern. Both were met with alarm by media watchdogs and civil society, who argue these measures are designed to muzzle the media and exert control over independent journalism.

Further concerns were raised by the union about the lack of implementation of the Journalist Safety Act, which remains in legislative limbo despite parliamentary approval. The PFUJ also pointed to economic pressures, accusing the government of selectively allocating advertising funds to pro-government media, exacerbating the challenges faced by independent outlets.

The worsening situation is marked by increased censorship, instances of journalist intimidation, and persecution, with reports of physical attacks often going unpunished. Government legal mechanisms like the PECA Act are viewed as instruments of suppression, stifling journalistic dissent and coercing media entities into propagating government narratives under threat of harsh penalties.

This climate of fear has driven many media outlets to favor government narratives over independent reporting. Such actions undermine public trust in the media and threaten the democratic fabric of Pakistan, critics argue.

