Pakistan's Plunge in Press Freedom: Alarming Signs of Authoritarianism

Pakistan has plummeted to 158th place in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index, with observers citing growing authoritarianism as the main factor. The decline is attributed to political interference, financial challenges, and increased violence against journalists. Recent changes to PECA are criticized as attempts to suppress free speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-05-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 17:44 IST
Journalists rally against what they call, curbing press freedom and controlling the digital landscape, during a protest in Islamabad (File Image/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has dramatically fallen to 158th place in the 2025 World Press Freedom Index, indicating a troubling decline in free speech amid accusations of rising authoritarianism. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) issued a stern warning that Pakistan's media environment is becoming increasingly repressive, while global press freedom reaches historic lows.

This drop positions Pakistan just above the lowest tier of RSF's rankings. Various media reports highlight issues such as escalating political interference, financial pressures on media companies, and a rise in journalist-targeted violence as factors behind this decline. The controversial amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) are viewed as exacerbating the situation, with critics arguing they intend to stifle dissent and limit independent journalism.

The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has denounced these amendments, calling them 'black laws' designed to muzzle the press. A report by Geo News captures the strong backlash from journalists and civil society, who regard these changes as threats to fundamental rights. The downgrade accompanies a report by the Freedom Network detailing the 'existential threat' facing Pakistan's media. Newly revised PECA empowers a regulatory authority with broad powers to eliminate content labeled against the 'ideology of Pakistan,' a move under heavy criticism by civil society and rights advocates. Callings from RSF urge Pakistan's federal and provincial authorities to immediately address this 'alarming deterioration in press freedom,' as reported by Dawn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

