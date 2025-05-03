Left Menu

India-UK Ties Strengthen Amid Free Trade Talks

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, during his UK visit, emphasized the robust India-UK partnership. Efforts to deepen ties span cultural, political, and economic domains. The ongoing discussions on a Free Trade Agreement highlight mutual commitment to advancing bilateral relations, marking a significant step in strengthening global partnerships.

Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal (Photo/X@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a strategic move to bolster international relations, Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal engaged with leaders from various Indian organizations in the UK. The meetings underscored the growing India-UK partnership, as both nations strive to enhance collaborations across multiple sectors.

Communicating through X, formerly known as Twitter, Goyal praised the contributions of these organizations and expressed optimism for their future endeavors in strengthening bilateral ties. His visit coincides with ongoing discussions between India and the UK focused on a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

On April 28, Goyal met with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds to further negotiations. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that talks are being rekindled, signaling both countries' commitment to advancing the FTA discussions, vital for reinforcing economic and political connections.

