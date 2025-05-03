India-UK Ties Strengthen Amid Free Trade Talks
Union Minister Piyush Goyal, during his UK visit, emphasized the robust India-UK partnership. Efforts to deepen ties span cultural, political, and economic domains. The ongoing discussions on a Free Trade Agreement highlight mutual commitment to advancing bilateral relations, marking a significant step in strengthening global partnerships.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a strategic move to bolster international relations, Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal engaged with leaders from various Indian organizations in the UK. The meetings underscored the growing India-UK partnership, as both nations strive to enhance collaborations across multiple sectors.
Communicating through X, formerly known as Twitter, Goyal praised the contributions of these organizations and expressed optimism for their future endeavors in strengthening bilateral ties. His visit coincides with ongoing discussions between India and the UK focused on a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
On April 28, Goyal met with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Jonathan Reynolds to further negotiations. Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that talks are being rekindled, signaling both countries' commitment to advancing the FTA discussions, vital for reinforcing economic and political connections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India-US Trade Talks: Boosting Bilateral Ties with Potential Pact
Behind-the-Scenes Diplomacy: US-China Trade Talks
Trade Talks: Strengthening India-US Strategic Ties
Japan and the U.S.: Navigating Trade Talks with a Focus on Fairness
Charting New Pathways: India-US Trade Talks Gain Momentum with Historic Visit