India Enforces Sweeping Bans on Pakistan Following Pahalgam Terror Attack

As tensions surge following the recent Pahalgam terror attack, India has taken decisive action by banning Pakistani ships from its ports, citing the need to 'ensure the safety of assets.' In an official statement, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways announced that vessels flying the Pakistan flag are prohibited from entering any Indian port.

A reciprocal measure has also been imposed, whereby Indian-flagged ships are now barred from docking at Pakistani ports. This move, according to the ministry, is aimed at fostering a robust Indian mercantile marine that aligns with national interests and priorities.

Invoking Section 411 of the Indian Constitution under the Merchant Shipping Act of 1958, the ministry emphasized the importance of safeguarding lives and ships at sea, reiterating that ships bearing the Pakistani flag will have no access to Indian ports, and vice versa. The decree aims to protect Indian assets, infrastructure, and shipping interests, with violations subject to case-by-case scrutiny.

Concurrently, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry notified an immediate cessation of direct or indirect trade of goods from Pakistan, effectively freezing bilateral commerce. This response follows the devastating attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, spurring diplomatic measures including closing checkpoints and suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistani nationals.

India further intensified its stance by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, a pivotal accord signed in 1960. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed that those behind the attack will face severe retribution, while the government enforces strata of measures to ensure national security and diplomatic pressure.

