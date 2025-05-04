India and Angola Forge Stronger Energy, Defense Ties with Landmark Agreements

India and Angola have solidified their bilateral relationship by signing a series of agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in energy, defense, and digital infrastructure. As part of the deal, India has offered a $200 million line of credit to Angola for the modernization of its defense forces, marking a significant step in fortifying ties with the African nation.

Angola's recent accession to the International Solar Alliance as its 123rd member further cements its commitment to sustainable energy practices. India remains a major importer of Angolan oil and gas, with bilateral trade largely favoring Angola. Yet, New Delhi continues to export a diverse range of products to the African country, including pharmaceuticals and engineering goods.

During high-level talks, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the historical ties binding the two nations, celebrating forty years of diplomatic relations. The agreements reflect India's dedication to supporting Angola's infrastructure with expertise in space technology, capacity building, and digital public systems. Shared initiatives in sectors such as healthcare and diamond processing were also proposed to deepen cultural and economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)