India and Angola Forge Stronger Energy, Defense Ties with Landmark Agreements

India and Angola enhance their partnership by expanding collaborations in energy, defense, and infrastructure. Both nations signed multiple MoUs to boost cooperation, with India approving a $200 million credit line for Angola. The partnership is seen as a step towards strengthening India-Africa ties on various fronts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 08:14 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 08:14 IST
MEA Secretary (Economic Relations), Dammu Ravi (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India and Angola have solidified their bilateral relationship by signing a series of agreements aimed at enhancing cooperation in energy, defense, and digital infrastructure. As part of the deal, India has offered a $200 million line of credit to Angola for the modernization of its defense forces, marking a significant step in fortifying ties with the African nation.

Angola's recent accession to the International Solar Alliance as its 123rd member further cements its commitment to sustainable energy practices. India remains a major importer of Angolan oil and gas, with bilateral trade largely favoring Angola. Yet, New Delhi continues to export a diverse range of products to the African country, including pharmaceuticals and engineering goods.

During high-level talks, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the historical ties binding the two nations, celebrating forty years of diplomatic relations. The agreements reflect India's dedication to supporting Angola's infrastructure with expertise in space technology, capacity building, and digital public systems. Shared initiatives in sectors such as healthcare and diamond processing were also proposed to deepen cultural and economic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

