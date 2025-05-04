IOS SAGAR Embarks on Key Maritime Diplomacy Mission

Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR has departed from Port Victoria in Seychelles, following a successful port call aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation with the island nation. The Indian Navy reported that IOS SAGAR is now bound for its final destination, Male, in the Maldives.

The Indian Navy announced via social media that IOS SAGAR concluded its productive visit to Seychelles on May 2, 2025. This visit featured a series of important collaborations between India and Seychelles, underscoring the ongoing regional outreach mission of the Indian Navy.

Upon arrival in Seychelles on May 1, IOS SAGAR was warmly received by high-ranking officials, including the Chief of Defence Forces and the Indian High Commissioner. The visit was characterized by professional and cultural exchanges, involving multinational crews and interactions with Seychelles Defence Forces, reflecting India's dedication to regional maritime cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)