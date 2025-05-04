Left Menu

IOS SAGAR Embarks on Key Maritime Diplomacy Mission

Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR concluded its port visit to Seychelles, engaging in professional and cultural activities. The ship now heads to Male, Maldives, as part of its ongoing deployment in the Indian Ocean, focusing on maritime cooperation and security with regional allies.

IOS SAGAR Embarks on Key Maritime Diplomacy Mission
INS Sunayna departs Port Victoria, Seychelles on May 2 for the final leg of its Indian Ocean mission. (Photo: Indian Navy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Seychelles

Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR has departed from Port Victoria in Seychelles, following a successful port call aimed at strengthening maritime cooperation with the island nation. The Indian Navy reported that IOS SAGAR is now bound for its final destination, Male, in the Maldives.

The Indian Navy announced via social media that IOS SAGAR concluded its productive visit to Seychelles on May 2, 2025. This visit featured a series of important collaborations between India and Seychelles, underscoring the ongoing regional outreach mission of the Indian Navy.

Upon arrival in Seychelles on May 1, IOS SAGAR was warmly received by high-ranking officials, including the Chief of Defence Forces and the Indian High Commissioner. The visit was characterized by professional and cultural exchanges, involving multinational crews and interactions with Seychelles Defence Forces, reflecting India's dedication to regional maritime cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

