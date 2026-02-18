India Boosts Maldives Connectivity with High-Speed Ferries

In a move to strengthen maritime connectivity, India has delivered the inaugural high-speed ferry to the Maldives, as part of a larger initiative involving 12 vessels. The project aims to enhance transport services between the Maldivian atolls, benefiting local communities.

This development falls under the High Impact Community Development Project, where India signed agreements with the Maldives for 13 projects, totaling a grant of MVR 100 million. These efforts are aligned with India's Neighbourhood First policy, emphasizing regional cooperation.

Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives, G Balasubramaniam, highlighted the quick progress since the agreement's signing, underscoring the strong bilateral ties. This collaboration is further evidenced by high-level visits, including those by President Mohamed Muizzu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

