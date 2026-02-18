Left Menu

India Boosts Maldives Connectivity with High-Speed Ferries

India has delivered the first of 12 high-speed ferries to the Maldives, enhancing transport links between atolls. Part of a grant under the High Impact Community Development Project, these ferries aim to boost connectivity and community livelihoods, reflecting India's Neighbourhood First policy.

Updated: 18-02-2026 16:42 IST
In a move to strengthen maritime connectivity, India has delivered the inaugural high-speed ferry to the Maldives, as part of a larger initiative involving 12 vessels. The project aims to enhance transport services between the Maldivian atolls, benefiting local communities.

This development falls under the High Impact Community Development Project, where India signed agreements with the Maldives for 13 projects, totaling a grant of MVR 100 million. These efforts are aligned with India's Neighbourhood First policy, emphasizing regional cooperation.

Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives, G Balasubramaniam, highlighted the quick progress since the agreement's signing, underscoring the strong bilateral ties. This collaboration is further evidenced by high-level visits, including those by President Mohamed Muizzu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

