India Strengthens Ties with Africa, Focusing on Skills and Development

India is advancing its ties with Africa through a focus on unique national strengths, notably in skills training and cost-effective solutions. The move, according to Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, prioritizes partnership over competition, particularly as China's presence remains strong across the continent.

Ravi emphasized India's capabilities and their valued impact in African countries, aiming to enhance development through people-centric strategies. These efforts are embodied by collaborative projects and infrastructure partnerships, drawing appreciation from African leadership, as India's role in the global South continues to expand.

During Angolan President Joao Lourenco's state visit, India reinforced its strategic partnership with Angola through significant agreements, including a $200 million Line of Credit for defense and MoUs in agriculture, culture, and traditional medicine. As Angola currently chairs the African Union, both nations highlighted their collective support for UN reforms, reflecting modern global dynamics.

