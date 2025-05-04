Left Menu

India Strengthens Ties with Africa, Focusing on Skills and Development

India is prioritizing its unique strengths, like skills training and low-cost solutions, to engage with Africa, not competing with China's influence. Key focuses include strategic investments and partnerships, highlighted by extending a $200 million Line of Credit to Angola for defense and signing multiple MoUs in various sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 09:08 IST
Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations), the Ministry of External Affairs. (Photo: MEA). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India is advancing its ties with Africa through a focus on unique national strengths, notably in skills training and cost-effective solutions. The move, according to Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs, prioritizes partnership over competition, particularly as China's presence remains strong across the continent.

Ravi emphasized India's capabilities and their valued impact in African countries, aiming to enhance development through people-centric strategies. These efforts are embodied by collaborative projects and infrastructure partnerships, drawing appreciation from African leadership, as India's role in the global South continues to expand.

During Angolan President Joao Lourenco's state visit, India reinforced its strategic partnership with Angola through significant agreements, including a $200 million Line of Credit for defense and MoUs in agriculture, culture, and traditional medicine. As Angola currently chairs the African Union, both nations highlighted their collective support for UN reforms, reflecting modern global dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

